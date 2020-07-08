Alice Whitmore
Indianola - Services for Alice Marie (Rooney) Whitmore, 85, who passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask.
Alice is survived by her children, Anna (Brian) Hoffman, Theresa (Kent) Wood, Karen (Sam) Herkelman, Don (Julie) Seiwert, Mary (Rocky) Chavez; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Rooney. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Whitmore; son, Mark Seiwert; parents, Edward and Ellen Rooney; brothers, John and Mike Rooney; sister-in-law, Peggy Rooney; and step-children, Glenn and Karen Ohnemus.
Memorials may be given in her name to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or the Indianola Public Library. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
