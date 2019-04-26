|
Alita V. Siasoco
Urbandale - Alita Villanueva Siasoco, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Urbandale Health Care Center.
Alita was born on March 10, 1930 to Vicente Sr. and Mercedes Villanueva in Manila, Philippines. A lifelong educator and community leader, she immigrated to the United States in 1969. Alita was a founder of the Filipino American Association of Iowa and was recognized by the State of Iowa for her many contributions in the community. Alita raised seven independent children and took great pride in their accomplishments.
Alita is survived by her six children, Dr. Senen Siasoco (Menchu), Amado Siasoco Jr. (Susan), Susan Imhoff (Jay), Lori Heggen (Bob), Edwin Siasoco (Kathy Lehman), and Ricco Siasoco (Guy Leavitt); sisters Pilar Legaspi and Remedios Muncal; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amado Eustaquio Siasoco; son, Jaime Siasoco; granddaughter, Mercedes M. Heggen; and siblings, Lily Zaragoza, Fernando Villanueva, Lourdes Dungca, and Vicente Villanueva Jr.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a family remembrance from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. Per Alita's request, cremation will follow. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. Luncheon afterwards. Private family burial will follow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 26, 2019