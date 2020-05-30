Allan G. Meacham
Allan G. Meacham

Allan G. Meacham, age 68, passed away after a long battle of cancer on May 28, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1951 to Verle Meacham and Kathryn (Jamison) Meacham. Allan served in both the Navy and the Marines and saw action in the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged in 1975 as a Corporal(E-4) from the US Marines. He lived his entire life in Dallas county and attended Panora-Linden High school. He resided in Redfield upon his death.

Allan worked as a lineman for 35 years at Midamerican Energy, and as a member of Local Union 55. He served as the Assistant Business Agent for Local Union 55 prior to his retirement. Allan and Nancy enjoyed their retirement traveling the US. In addition, they spent time with their friends and family at their lake home in Missouri. Allan served as a 32nd degree Mason.

Allan is survived by his wife Nancy of 32 years, 3 children, 2 step-children, Tracy Miksell-Branch (Craig), Tonya Thoren and eight grandchildren. Allan is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The Vietnam Veterans of America, an organization that Allan supported. Due to Covid 19, the celebration of life will be limited to the immediate family.




Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.
