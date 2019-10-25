|
|
Allen Roy Beery, Sr.
Des Moines - Allen "Texas Al" "Senior" Roy Beery, Sr., age 69, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home in Des Moines.
Allen was born September 16, 1950 in Clarinda, Iowa to Charles and Rosealtha (Cavner) Beery. He graduated with an associate's degree and worked as an architectural drafter. Allen proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing in a pool league, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, the New England Patriots, and his family.
Allen is survived by his sons, Allen (Sheryl) Beery, Jr., Jason (Katrina) Beery, and Dave (Amanda) Beery, grandchildren Raechel, Maritza, Alyson, Morgan, Quintin, Dalton, Isabelle, Brayden, and Dylan, and great-granddaughter Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles "Chuck" Beery.
According to Allen's wishes, there will be no formal services held. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at Misfits on SE 30th in Des Moines from 3-7pm.
Contributions may be directed to the family in his loving memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019