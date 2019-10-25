Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Beery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Roy Beery Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Roy Beery Sr. Obituary
Allen Roy Beery, Sr.

Des Moines - Allen "Texas Al" "Senior" Roy Beery, Sr., age 69, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home in Des Moines.

Allen was born September 16, 1950 in Clarinda, Iowa to Charles and Rosealtha (Cavner) Beery. He graduated with an associate's degree and worked as an architectural drafter. Allen proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing in a pool league, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, the New England Patriots, and his family.

Allen is survived by his sons, Allen (Sheryl) Beery, Jr., Jason (Katrina) Beery, and Dave (Amanda) Beery, grandchildren Raechel, Maritza, Alyson, Morgan, Quintin, Dalton, Isabelle, Brayden, and Dylan, and great-granddaughter Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles "Chuck" Beery.

According to Allen's wishes, there will be no formal services held. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at Misfits on SE 30th in Des Moines from 3-7pm.

Contributions may be directed to the family in his loving memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.