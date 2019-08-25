|
|
Allene E. Gwinn
Vero Beach - Allene E. Gwinn, 100, a long time resident of Des Moines, Iowa, died August 19, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Allene, loving wife of Richard S. Gwinn, was widowed in January of 2000, and moved to Florida in 2014. She is survived by her three children, Richard, Gwen and Sue, two grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. As a young woman, she worked as a secretary, and after her marriage became a devoted wife and mother. She loved to socialize with neighbors and friends, and was active in bridge clubs and neighborhood gatherings. Her passions were home decorating and shopping, especially for clothes and antiques. In her later years, she was often fondly known as the "scarf lady" because of the beautiful scarves she invariably wore. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and friends. Donation may be made in her memory to National Public Radio. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019