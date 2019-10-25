Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The Rose of East Des Moines
1331 Idaho Street
Des Moines, IA
Allison Gee Obituary
Des Moines - Allison Ann Gee (age 67) passed away October 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Rose of East Des Moines, located at 1331 Idaho Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50316. Online condolences may be shared at www.optfuneral.com.

Allison is survived by her children, Stephanie (Abdul) Waheed and Brian Sims; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and her sister, Nanci Saucier. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Linda Rose and Robert Socia.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
