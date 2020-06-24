Allyn Jan "Al" Arthur
Urbandale - Al Arthur, 73, passed away on June 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa after a brief illness. He was born on May 27, 1947 in Manchester, Iowa where he grew up. He graduated from Ed-Co High School in 1965. He was an athlete, attending Drake University on a Baseball scholarship. Al graduated from Drake in 1970 with a degree in Journalism.
Al was the owner of the Jasper County Tribune in Colfax and enjoyed working at Hy-Vee after his retirement, as he grew up working in his parents' grocery store. He enjoyed antiquing and attending garage sales with his wife Linda, and painting furniture to sell at the Brass Armadillo. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing, and going out to eat with his daughter Andrea. Al and Linda loved spending time in Florida in the winter. Al will be remembered for his dry wit, lack of adventurous food taste, and love of wearing hats. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Al is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Bond; his daughter and best buddy, Andrea Arthur of West Des Moines; two step-daughters, Kristin (Steve) Ferrick of Waukee and Melissa Bond of Des Moines; a step-son, James (Darlene) Bond of Wilmington, North Carolina; his mother, Helen Arthur of Edgewood; his brother, James Arthur of Waukee; his beloved cats, Jasper and Riley, along with extended family. Al was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Arthur. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.