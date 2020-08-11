Alma J. SimsDes Moines - Alma Jean Sims, 92, passed away August 8, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Alma was born April 27, 1928 in Clarksville, IA to William and Alma (Freese) Alexander. She graduated from Dumont High School and left immediately to attend Central College. Alma received her two year degree and taught in a one room school house in Garden Grove, IA. She then received her bachelor's from Drake University and went on to teach in Adel. She was a member of Urbandale United Church of Christ, the garden clubs of Urbandale and Johnston, and very active in Women's International League of Peace and Freedom (WILPF). Alma's grandchildren were a main priority and very important.Alma is survived by three children, John (Jeri), Brenda (Bob) Weeter and Terry; four grandchildren, Kara Weeter, Nate (Bradie) Weeter, Alex Oponski-Sims and Lena Sims; two great grandchildren, Jolee and Jaden Weeter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents; siblings; and daughter-in-law, Jackie.Memorials may be directed to Calvin Community Memory Care or Urbandale United Church of Christ.