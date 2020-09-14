Alma Marie Magnani
Des Moines - Alma Marie Magnani, age 95, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away at Prairie Hills in Des Moines on September 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Alma will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.
Alma Marie Magnani was born in Marignano, Italy on February 23, 1925 to Lucia and Alfonso Magnani. In 1938 the family moved to America settling in Grimes then moving to the Southside of Des Moines in 1946. In early years she worked for Look Magazine for 10 years, Meredith Corporation for 8 years, and then the Des Moines Register for 8 years at which time she retired to care for her mother. Alma volunteered at Genesis on SW 9th Street for 22 years and was a familiar face at the Southside Senior Center where she would enjoy a good game of pool. She enjoyed gardening and loved traveling to see the world especially the trips back to Italy to visit family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Armido and Italo "Tony" Magnani; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Magnani.
Alma is survived by her nephew, Chris Magnani of Woodward; niece, Rhonda Dean of Macksburg; nephew, Bill (Sue) Polson III of Des Moines; niece, Felecia (Michael) Burkhart of Des Moines; niece, Dorothy Dee Smart of Olathe, KS; and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice in loving memory of Alma.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Prairie Hills staff and community for their care and respect of Alma while she was there.
Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.