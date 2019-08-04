|
Alma Morris
Des Moines - Ms. Alma Morris passed away July 19, 2019 at the age of 100.
Funeral services are planned for 11 am August 10, 2019 at Maple Street Baptist Church.
Alma, a former Des Moines Public School employee, was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Morris, Jr; her sons, Bernard and Verron; mother, Ethel Baxter and sister,Gladys Kellogg.
She is survived by her daughters in law, Paula Morris and Joan Morris; 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A visitation at Henderson's Funeral Home will be held Friday August 9th from 5-7 pm, with family in attendance.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019