Aloha Diane (Mussmann) Dunlap
Azle, TX - Aloha Diane (Mussmann) Dunlap passed away on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at the Azle Manor nursing home in Azle, Texas; she was 90 years old. Aloha was born in Welcome, Minnesota. She grew up in that area and moved to Hopkinton, Iowa her high school senior year. She attended a year of college. She met Tom Dunlap, whom she later married on August 10, 1947. They were married 71 years. They made their home in Slater, Iowa in 1954. She was the foundation of the family as a stay at home Mom raising four children. She was active in the community; Cub Scout Den Mom, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and belonged to a Bridge Club she enjoyed. She and Tom traveled extensively via their motor home, plane, boats and trains. She had a great life full of travel and adventure with their family and many friends. She was thankful to be able to experience so much.
She is survived by her sons David Dunlap in Bondurant, Greg (Dale) Dunlap in Cambridge, Jeff (Ivette) Dunlap in Lake Mary, FL and daughter Cindy (John Leone) Rehor of Fort Worth, TX. There are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom.
There will be a service for both Tom and Aloha starting at 1:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Live Well lived on Saturday, September 28th at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater, Iowa. Light refreshments will be provided. On Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM, the interment will be in Hopkinton, Iowa at the Hopkinton Cemetery with a graveside service, all are welcome to attend. White Funeral Home in Azle, TX and Goettsch Funeral Home in Hopkinton, IA are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019