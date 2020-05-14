Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Adair, IA
Alvin Sheeder Obituary
Alvin Sheeder

Adair - Alvin Sheeder, 73, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Adair.

Open visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adair.

Hockenberry Family Care in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 16, 2020
