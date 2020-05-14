|
|
Alvin Sheeder
Adair - Alvin Sheeder, 73, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Adair.
Open visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 16, 2020