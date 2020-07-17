1/1
Alvin Strnad
1938 - 2020
Alvin Strnad

Des Moines - Alvin Strnad, 81, passed away on July 15, 2020. A visitation will be held at McLaren's Funeral Home on Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. A service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 A.M. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, at 12:30 P.M.

Alvin was born on September 19, 1938 to Louis and Pauline Strnad in Calmar, IA. He graduated in '57 from Holy Trinity High School in Protivin, IA. After graduation, he moved to Des Moines, IA. He met his wife, Beverly, during his time working at Massey Ferguson from '59 - '64. He worked at Lennox from '64 - '75, Pittsburg Des Moines Steel from '75 - '76, and Firestone from '76 - '00.

He's known as a loyal Cubs fan. Alvin also enjoyed coaching softball, church volunteering, NASCAR, Iowa Hawkeye sports, bowling, being a self-taught fix-it man, socializing, and going out of his way to help others.

Alvin is survived by four daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Zenkner, Rebecca Goetz, Cheryl Strnad, and Michele Strnad Frerichs; three grandchildren, Corey (Angela) Cook, Jason (Jayme) Bright, and Korbyn Frerichs; two great-grandchildren, Berklee and Bennett; three sisters, Rosaline Carey, Louise Wunder, and Marty Strnad; and many nieces and nephews.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Pauline Strnad; wife, Beverly; great-grandchildren, Emma Bright, Madison Bright, and Brayleigh Cook.

Memorials for Alvin can be directed to the United Spinal Association Iowa Chapter or All Saints Catholic Church.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
JUL
25
Burial
12:30 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
