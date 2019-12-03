|
Alvina Olson
Story City - Alvina O. Olson, 96, of Story City died December 2, 2019 at The Bridges of Ankeny Memory Care. Funeral services will be Thursday December 5 at 11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Story City. Burial will follow in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Alvina Odella (Hovick) Olson was born on January 25, 1923 to Arthur and Tena (Larson) Hovick. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church. She graduated from Randall High School in 1940 and married Ole G. Olson on May 30, 1943 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Alvina is survived by a son, Ole Gene Olson and his wife Susan (Peterson) of Ankeny; two grandsons, Randy (Kelsey) Olson of Story City and Steve Olson of Ankeny; four great grandchildren, Aubrey, Keaton, Kiernan and Peter. She is also survived by a brother Raymond (Juanita) Hovick of Ankeny.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, John, Milo, Harold, Theroy and Richard Hovick and three sisters, Olive Teig and two sisters named Arlene.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019