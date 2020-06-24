Ambrose Kamalakar Moses



Ambrose Kamalakar Moses, 92 years of age, passed away peacefully at Brio of Johnston on Friday, June 19, 2020. His remains have been cremated at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a future date at New Hope United Methodist Church.



Ambrose was the youngest son of Rev. Boaz and Santhosha Moses, born in Bangarapet, India, September 10, 1927. He grew up and attended schools in Belgaum, India.



He met and fell in love with Bhanumathi, daughter of Mr. V. John and Salome Samuel and married her in the Belgaum Methodist Church, May 7, 1956.



Ambrose earned B.A. (English), B. Ed. and M. Ed degrees from Karnataka University in India. He taught English at the Beynon Smith High School and served as the director of Beynon Secondary Teachers' School in Belgaum.



In 1960, he was elected delegate from the South India Conference to the General Conference of the United Methodist Church held in Denver, Colorado. After the conference, he attended Asbury Seminary and earned M.R.E. degree (Master of Religious Education). He was assigned to work for the summer at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll, Iowa, under Rev. Ivan C. Bys. Then, he attended the University of Denver and earned an M.A. degree in English.



He returned to India by a month-long voyage on the Queen Elizabeth l, which included a 10 day stay in England, and began teaching English at the Karnataka College, Dharwad, India. Rev. Ivan Bys invited him to work as the director of Christian Education at the First United Methodist Church, Perry, Iowa. He accepted the offer and returned to the United States with Bhanumathi and baby Nina in 1964.



In 1966, he accepted a teaching position to teach English at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Mona, their second daughter was born that same year at Iowa Methodist Hospital. He was assigned to teach English and to serve as the chairman of the English Department at Hoover High School, when the school was opened in the fall of 1967. After several years at Hoover, he accepted an appointment to serve as the Secondary Consultant and then as the Assistant Director for Secondary Schools for the Des Moines Public Schools system. He served in these administrative capacities until 1990, when he opted to take early retirement.



Ambrose proudly achieved U.S. citizenship status in 1972. Throughout his career, he was an active member in several professional organizations, including: D.M.E.A, I.S.E.A, N.E.A., S.S.P.A., D.M.A.A., and I.S.A.A.



Ambrose was blessed with a curious mind throughout his life. He was a voracious reader and had a great appreciation for intelligent conversation. He had a lifelong passion for the arts; he enjoyed drawing and painting and listening to classical music - both western and Indian - as well as popular music. He loved to play the violin. He was a natural traveler and photographed people and places. He enjoyed watching all sports.



At his core, Ambrose was a people person who cherished friendships and contacts and always greeted people with a smile. He taught Sunday school at New Hope United Methodist Church and served on various committees.



He leaves behind his loving friend, partner and wife of 64 years, Bhanumathi, daughters Nina and Mona Kirkpatrick (Dan), grandchildren Amanda Lynn Fordyce (Loren Sjoquist), John, Ana and Caleb Kirkpatrick, and several nephews and nieces and their families in both the U.S. and India.



Our family would like to thank the staff at Brio of Johnston for their compassionate care of Ambrose.



Memorial gifts may be sent to New Hope United Methodist Church, Des Moines, Iowa and/or Animal Rescue League of Iowa.









