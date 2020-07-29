Amy Ferwerda



Amy Ferwerda passed away at her home in West Des Moines IA on July 26, 2020. She graduated high school in Spencer, IA, and had an Associates Degree from Mankato State University. Amy loved spending time with family and friends at the beaches in Florida, gardening and reading. Memorial services will be private for family members only. Amy is survived by her sister Julie Ferwerda from The Villages, FL and Annette Ferwerda from Cocoa Beach, FL.









