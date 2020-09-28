Amy Hanrahan
Pleasant Hill - Amy Hanrahan, age 45, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa. Amy graduated from Dowling High School and attended Loras College and Purdue University, where she earned a Master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 14 years, Michael Hanrahan; beloved daughter, Mia Hanrahan; parents, Charles and Ruth Hanrahan; sister, Heather (Ron) Tischer; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving relatives and many special friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd, Des Moines.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family for her daughter Mia.
