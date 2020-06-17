Andre "Andy" James Mosqueda
Des Moines - It is with great sorrow, yet, with great hope, to announce the passing of Andre (Andy) James Mosqueda on June 12, 2020 at the age of 69. Andre was born November 24, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Antonia Mosqueda.
A self-described "Chicago Chicano (Blues-in-the-Blood Hispanic) native", Andre was a pivotal figure in the local Iowa Blues music scene, as well as, a nationally awarded and recognized radio disc jockey. His unique booming voice and smooth style graced the airwaves for over 45 years, ranging from stations that included KIOA, KFMG, and most recently KGGO on "The Roadhouse with Andre".
He was the recipient of the Blues Foundation's "Keeping the Blues Alive" award in 2004 and inducted into the Central Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2015.
His passion for music, life, his many friends and fans, and love of his family defined the man that many knew and loved.
His mind was an encyclopedia of music and a wealth of knowledge second to none. He also had a passion for trains, which he shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was also a very humble, caring, and hard-working man. This was never more apparent than helping run the family business, Tasty Tacos, where he typically worked the lunch hour. Ensuring every single customer was taken care of. And when he would call out the order numbers with that booming, familiar voice, customers would tell him "You have a familiar voice" or "You should be on the radio!" and he would answer with a large smile and a humble, "Thank you".
He encouraged his children to explore the world, see what life brings, work hard, and go after the dreams you want to do.
There are no words to express how much he will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.
Andre is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terry; his children, Carlos (Allison), Antonio, Angelina and Nicole (Kelly); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother, Antonia; his brothers and sisters, Lawrence (Patricia), Margaret, Linda (Randy), and Richard A. (Debra); and the rest of the Mosquedas and family that called him uncle, cousin, friend.
We know he is at peace joining his father, Richard, and his brother, Ronald (Tammy), in Heaven and will always be with us all.
From Andre's family to all his friends, fans, and followers… remember to keep on 'Keeping the Blues Alive'. We know he is.
Salud
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating "in memory/honor of Andre Mosqueda" to:
•Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital (Brain Injury Rehabilitation) -https://www.madonna.org/donate
•Iowa Heart Center Foundation - http://www.iowaheartfoundation.org/donate-now/
•American Diabetes Association - https://www.diabetes.org/donate
•the Central Iowa Blues Society - https://cibs.org/
Des Moines - It is with great sorrow, yet, with great hope, to announce the passing of Andre (Andy) James Mosqueda on June 12, 2020 at the age of 69. Andre was born November 24, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Antonia Mosqueda.
A self-described "Chicago Chicano (Blues-in-the-Blood Hispanic) native", Andre was a pivotal figure in the local Iowa Blues music scene, as well as, a nationally awarded and recognized radio disc jockey. His unique booming voice and smooth style graced the airwaves for over 45 years, ranging from stations that included KIOA, KFMG, and most recently KGGO on "The Roadhouse with Andre".
He was the recipient of the Blues Foundation's "Keeping the Blues Alive" award in 2004 and inducted into the Central Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2015.
His passion for music, life, his many friends and fans, and love of his family defined the man that many knew and loved.
His mind was an encyclopedia of music and a wealth of knowledge second to none. He also had a passion for trains, which he shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was also a very humble, caring, and hard-working man. This was never more apparent than helping run the family business, Tasty Tacos, where he typically worked the lunch hour. Ensuring every single customer was taken care of. And when he would call out the order numbers with that booming, familiar voice, customers would tell him "You have a familiar voice" or "You should be on the radio!" and he would answer with a large smile and a humble, "Thank you".
He encouraged his children to explore the world, see what life brings, work hard, and go after the dreams you want to do.
There are no words to express how much he will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.
Andre is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terry; his children, Carlos (Allison), Antonio, Angelina and Nicole (Kelly); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother, Antonia; his brothers and sisters, Lawrence (Patricia), Margaret, Linda (Randy), and Richard A. (Debra); and the rest of the Mosquedas and family that called him uncle, cousin, friend.
We know he is at peace joining his father, Richard, and his brother, Ronald (Tammy), in Heaven and will always be with us all.
From Andre's family to all his friends, fans, and followers… remember to keep on 'Keeping the Blues Alive'. We know he is.
Salud
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating "in memory/honor of Andre Mosqueda" to:
•Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital (Brain Injury Rehabilitation) -https://www.madonna.org/donate
•Iowa Heart Center Foundation - http://www.iowaheartfoundation.org/donate-now/
•American Diabetes Association - https://www.diabetes.org/donate
•the Central Iowa Blues Society - https://cibs.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.