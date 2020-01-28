|
Andrea Carter
Clive - Andrea Marie Carter passed away January 25 at the age of 49. Andrea was the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Carter and raised in West Des Moines and attended Sacred Heart and Dowling High School. After graduation, she followed a path that led her to a life of adventure in places like Alaska, California, and Oregon. Her open heart and free spirit ensured she was surrounded by friends wherever she went.
A love of family brought her home to Des Moines, where she met her husband Todd, and together they built a life. She was most proud of her son Dino; he was her world and it was her joy to watch him grow into a thoughtful young man.
She was a logistics consultant and a franchise owner at Unishippers for years. She was also the project manager of her home, directing home improvement projects for Todd and her son to complete and beautify a home already filled with the love of both her human and furry family.
She will be remembered by family and friends for her passion for life, forgiving nature, ready smile, and beautiful green eyes.
She was welcomed into heaven, proceeded by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Todd Bentzen, son Dino (Lundin) Bentzen of Clive, IA, step-daughter Allison, step-son Riley Bentzen of West Des Moines, her sister Michelle Carter (Randy Crooks) of Adel, IA, and brothers Jeff Carter of Clive, IA and Blaine Carter of Walnut Creek, CA; beloved nieces, nephews and many friends.
She will be missed. May her memory be eternal.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31st, 2020 from 5pm - 8pm at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 1627 Grand Ave. West Des Moines, IA 50265. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 1st from 11am - 12pm, with a short visitation prior to the service at Sacred Heart Church. Luncheon to follow the funeral service at Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in memory of Andrea M. Carter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020