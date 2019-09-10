Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Andrea Enid Sinclair Portillo


1985 - 2019
Andrea Enid Sinclair Portillo Obituary
Andrea Enid Sinclair Portillo

Des Moines - Andrea E. Portillo was born January 30, 1985 in Mitchell, South Dakota. She passed away September 6, 2019 in Des Moines at the age of 34.

Andrea grew up with her loving family in Des Moines. She loved to draw and was very good at it. Andrea enjoyed playing the piano and basketball. She loved traveling and going on family vacations.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Ralph and Alison Ambs as well as many other loving family members, Christopher (Amy), Lindsey, Jordan, Isobel, Lucas, Rosario, Juli (Clint) and Paul (Melani) many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roger and Chris Ambs and Harry and Enid Garner.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, September 11th at the funeral home followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Andrea.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 10, 2019
