Andrea Huntsman
Des Moines - Our beloved Andrea Huntsman died early Sunday morning on April 14, 2019 at the Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, Iowa.
She was born June 12th, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrea was a graduate of Lincoln High School and also attended Drake University.
Andrea worked for American Republic Insurance where she had a long and successful career. She retired in as a Vice President.
Andrea loved cooking and socializing. She was very dedicated to friends and family which were the most important things in her life.
She is survived by her sister Toni Griggs, brother Fred Huntsman, niece Jennifer Griggs, and cousins: Mary Kay (Medici) Madden, Michelle (Medici) Mahlstadt and Tony Bisignano.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Tonini Funeral Home with her funeral beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019