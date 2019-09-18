Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Andrea M. "Andy" (Vasquez) Leaming


1949 - 2019
Andrea M. "Andy" (Vasquez) Leaming Obituary
Andrea M. "Andy" (Vasquez) Leaming

Des Moines - Andrea M. "Andy" (Vasquez) Leaming, age 69, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born November 18, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Pauline (Ortiz) Vasquez. She married Daniel Leaming on February 26, 1972. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She worked for 25 years for Iowa Power which later became MidAmerican. Andy was a member of St. Anthony's Parish.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Daniel; sons, Clayton (Sonja) and Shane (Jessica); granddaughters, Mikayla and Sadie; great-granddaughter, Brinley; sisters, Mary, Irene, Rose, Julia, and Crestina; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by her brother, John Jr.; half-sister, Juanita; and her parents, John Sr. and Pauline Vasquez.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, also at Hamilton's.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019
