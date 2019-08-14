Services
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
Andrea Strohbehn DeWitt


1947 - 2019
Andrea Strohbehn DeWitt Obituary
Andrea Strohbehn DeWitt

Indianola - Andrea Lea Strohbehn DeWitt, age 71, of Indianola and formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on July 4, 2019 at the Households of Bethany in Story City.

Born on December 20, 1947 in Marengo, Iowa, she was the daughter of H. Dean and Mary O. (Roberts) Strohbehn. Andrea graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1966. She went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. Andrea was a career educator. She taught English, Speech, and Drama to high school students in Turloc, CA, Mason City, IA, Indianola, IA. and Lemmon, SD. She also taught English, Speech, and Computer skills to at risk high school students in Indianola, IA as well as English as a Secondary Language and G.E.D courses at DMACC. Andrea participated with the Carousel Community Theater while in Indianola. She collected antique dolls and enjoyed making crafts and tole painting. Andrea loved and considered her two children the pinnacle of her life's work.

Andrea is survived by a son, Jayce DeWitt of Kansas City, MO; a brother, Michael (K.O.) Strohbehn of Leawood, Kansas; a sister, Shelley (Lou) Gaylord of Alta, WY; two grandchildren: Ethan Pendergast and Jayson Pendergast; a son-in-law, Ryan Pendergast; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her daughter, Erin Pendergast.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Geneseo Methodist Church near Buckingham, IA. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Geneseo Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home in Ames and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019
