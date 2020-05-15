|
Andrew Hollinger
Des Moines - Andrew Hollinger, 44, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Iowa City. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his daughters, Allison and Lindsey Hollinger; mother, Vicki Hollinger; father, Mike (Cindy) Hollinger; ex wife, Megan Hollinger; brothers, Eric (Elizabeth) Hollinger, Matthew (Amanda) Hollinger, Christopher (Amanda) Hollinger; grandmother, Gretchen McLaughlin; and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thane Garton, Stuart and Fleeta Hollinger, Marion McLaughlin.
Memorial contirbutions may be made to the family in his name for a contribution at a later date. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020