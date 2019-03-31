Services
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:15 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Ankeny - Andrew James (AJ) Hurley-Boyd age 26 of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away March 28, 2019.

A memorial service will be held from 5:00 - 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Visitation will follow the memorial service from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

AJ was born in Iowa City, Iowa and lived in many different cities in Iowa.

Survivors include his parents; Kevin Boyd and PJ Hurley of Windsor Heights. His five sisters; Rebecca, Elizabeth, Madelene, Katherine, and Margaret, three brothers; Spencer, Christopher, and Nicholas, His girlfriend and life partner Alana Morrow, One nephew Kaman, Grandparents Ginny and Pat Hurley. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Ida and Ole Boyd, Aunt; Sue Thompson, and his best friend Edmanuel (Manny) Perez Bruno.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AJ's family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
