Andrew Hurley-Boyd
Ankeny - Andrew James (AJ) Hurley-Boyd age 26 of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away March 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held from 5:00 - 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Visitation will follow the memorial service from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
AJ was born in Iowa City, Iowa and lived in many different cities in Iowa.
Survivors include his parents; Kevin Boyd and PJ Hurley of Windsor Heights. His five sisters; Rebecca, Elizabeth, Madelene, Katherine, and Margaret, three brothers; Spencer, Christopher, and Nicholas, His girlfriend and life partner Alana Morrow, One nephew Kaman, Grandparents Ginny and Pat Hurley. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Ida and Ole Boyd, Aunt; Sue Thompson, and his best friend Edmanuel (Manny) Perez Bruno.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AJ's family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019