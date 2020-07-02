Andrew W. Eads



June 19, 1939 to June 27, 2020



Andy passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia, MO surrounded by family on June 27, 2020.



Andy was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Eloise Eads, brother Phil Eads, sister in laws Nancy Eads and Diane Jessen, wife Linda Eads, and former wife Mary Paulsen.



He is survived by brothers John Eads and David (Lu) Eads of Nebraska, children Tim (Debbie) Eads of Texas, Jill (Carolynn) Eads-Lee of Louisiana, and Colleen (Jason) Sites of Iowa , grandchildren Moses (Nicki) Castellano, Megan (Adrian Montero) Castellano, Kenzie (Nico Allen) Castellano, Colby and Chase Eads, Cameron Sites, and great grandchildren Reagan, Kennedy, and Maia, many nieces and nephews, and a large number of family members and friends. Very near and dear to his heart, the Jessen family.



Joyce Evans was his special friend and wife at heart for the past five years.



Andy was the personification of unconditional love and grace. A consummate professional, he excelled in his 38 year career with Farm Bureau Financial Services, retiring as Director of Life Systems. He collected the Allis Chalmers tractors like the ones he grew up farming with on his parent's properties. Andy's deep-seated love for these tractors was evident in the large collection he amassed through his retirement years. He also loved being part of the camping community for the full duration of the Iowa State Fair, and enjoying his favorite daily fair activities each year.



Andy provided love to his own children and grandchildren, and to all of their friends. He made sure that his home provided a warm welcome to anyone who entered it. Once you were a member of Andy's family, nothing changed that. Death, divorce, or any other divide did not exist when it came to Andy's Love for you.



Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 11th at Wallace Cemetery in Wick, Iowa. A luncheon will follow at the Legion Hall in St. Marys.









