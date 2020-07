Andy LongJohnston - The Long family is deeply saddened to announce the death of Andy Eugene Long, from Johnston, Iowa, who passed away July 17, 2020 at the age of 55. Andy is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Samantha and Eric; siblings, Dwight Long and Jody Gibbs; his father, Ray Long; and a vast community of family and friends who loved him.The full obituary with service and live streaming information may be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com