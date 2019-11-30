|
Angela 'Angel' Althoff
Juno Beach, Florida - Angela "Angel" T. Althoff, 58, of Juno Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at TrustBridge Hospice in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her daughter, Anna Swanson; son, Frank Swanson; and sister, Clare Gee, were with her when she died.
Angel was born June 26, 1961 to William Althoff and Angela Althoff in Kensington, Maryland. She was a 1979 graduate of Valley High School in West Des Moines, and graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1983 with a degree in Social Work. She then attended Drake University Law School in Des Moines, where she received her J.D. in 1987.
While in Iowa, Angel provided legal counsel for Polk County Legal Aid Society, Iowa Farm Bureau, and the City of Des Moines. She relocated to Florida in 2015, where she worked for The Treatment Center of The Palm Beaches and the Florida Attorney General's Office.
Angel was a vibrant, generous, and engaging woman with a thoroughly infectious smile. While living in Des Moines, she seemed to know everyone, and those who met her could never forget her. She was relentlessly hopeful in the face of numerous illnesses and hardships, always bouncing back for another round with guts, determination, and spirit.
Angel loved a good time, and was typically the spark in any room. She loved laughing with friends, bicycling, "bopping" around town, and hosting great parties. Most of all, she loved her children, Anna and Frank, of whom she was deservedly proud.
In addition to her children, Angel is survived by her siblings: Steve (Sue) Althoff; Christine Althoff; Kate (Kent) Widle; Virginia (Russ) Albers; Grace Althoff; Clare (Ron) Gee; Dave (Martha) Althoff, and fourteen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Althoff, and her beloved dog Sam.
Memorial services for Angel will be held Friday December 6th at Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will greet visitors from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, with a memorial service beginning at 4:30pm. A reception will be held for close friends and family afterwards.
Memorials may be made in her name to The Iowa Legal Aid Foundation or Can Do Cancer.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019