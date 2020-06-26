Angelina Scavo
1937 - 2020
Angelina Scavo

Des Moines - Angelina Theresa (Celsi) Scavo, age 82, passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 23, 1937, to Francesco "Frank" and Giovanna "Jennie" Celsi.

She married her husband of 60 years, John Scavo on April 23, 1960. They were blessed with three children, Maria (Chris), John, and Frank (Hope). As well as two grandchildren, Giovanna (Jeremy) and Marissa; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Paisley and Marleigh.

Angelina's parents were born in Italy and came over right at the turn of the century. They were extremely hard-working, determined and family-oriented people who instilled that in their children.

Angelina was a very caring, compassionate and hard-working person. She lived a rich and full life. She dedicated her time to caring for all her family and every animal she came across. Angelina spent her time cooking (the very best meatballs), putting together Sunday lunches, and playing a very active role in her grandchildren's lives. Angelina and her husband, John took joy in farming and running their very popular vegetable stand. They were also some of the first vendors at the Downtown Farmers Market and have been operating their stand there for 44 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francesco and Giovanna; her brother, Fortunato Celsi D.D.S.; and her son, John.

Angelina was a member of Christ the King Church for 60 years.

Private family services were held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. Angelina was laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Angelina.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
