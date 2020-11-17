1/1
Angeline Ayala
1925 - 2020
Angeline Ayala

Des Moines, Iowa - Angeline Quijano Ayala, 95 died peacefully November 15, 2020 surrounded by her children at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. Angie was the youngest child born to Andres and Gabriela Quijano on August 2, 1925 in Jayton, Texas.

Angie retired from the State of Iowa Offices. She was a member of St. Ambrose Cathedral. She loved cooking, crocheting and being with her family. She will be missed greatly.

Angie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Salvador, her parents, sisters, Josephine Martinez, Patricia Mireles, brothers, Frank, Isabel, Camillo, Nate and Alex Quijano.

She is survived by her son Sal Jr. (Jan) Ayala, daughter Tina (Rick) Thompson, grandchildren, Abby (Kevin) Campbell, Brad (Alissa) Thompson, Matt Thompson, Shanda (Tim) Otten, Robert Ayala, Anthony (Katie) Ayala, Ashley (Sean) Nichols, 10 great-grandchildren, and her niece Phyllis Macias from San Antonio, Texas who was like a sister to her.

The family respectfully requests social distancing and the wearing of masks. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm November 19, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am November 20, 2020 also at the funeral home, and will be live streamed over the internet through the link in Angeline's obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. A private burial will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery where she will be reunited with her husband.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to St. Ambrose Cathedral, or Alzheimer's Association of Iowa. The family extends our gratitude to the staff of Trinity Park for their loving care.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
