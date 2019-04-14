|
|
Angeline "Ann" Weakley
West Des Moines - Angeline "Ann" Weakley, 102, passed away Saturday evening, April 7 in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Weakley, and a daughter, Marsha Gelina. Ann was raised as one of eight brothers and sisters in rural Iowa and was the last remaining sibling.
She was a homemaker and mother to four children and is survived by sons, Michael (Sharron) Weakley, Ron (Jane) Weakley and daughter Laura (Steve) Wenger, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Ann was a devoted 50-year member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
A heartfelt thank you to EveryStep Hospice of Iowa for their longstanding and excellent care. And a special thank you to Karol Fortune, R.N. and volunteers, Kate and Julia.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019