Angelo A. Pascuzzi
Olathe, KS - Angelo A. Pascuzzi, 85, of Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:45 AM with Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, KS. Burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions may be made the Church of Ascension.
Angelo was born March 26, 1935, in Des Moines, IA to Enrico and Frances (Marasco) Pascuzzi. He was a devoted husband and father who more than anything cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Angelo was a veteran of the United States Army and was a printing press foreman for RR Donnelley for 40 years retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Church of Ascension in Overland Park, Kansas, and St. Pius X, in Urbandale Iowa. He was an avid sports fan and loved supporting the Chicago Cubs. In his early years, Angelo excelled at racquetball, competing for the Des Moines Area Racquetball Championship. He also enjoyed spending time playing golf and softball. Angelo was giving of his time and coached many youth baseball teams for his sons during their years at Urbandale Little League (IA). During his retirement years in Kansas City, he greatly enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sports and school events.
Angelo was preceded in death by his parents and brother Sam Pascuzzi. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol T. (Berger) Pascuzzi, 3 sons; Stephen (Carol) Pascuzzi, Overland Park, KS, Robert (Kelly) Pascuzzi, Olathe, KS, Joseph (Julie) Pascuzzi, Olathe, KS, eight grandchildren; Katelyn, Nicholas, Christina, Alec, RJ, Johnny, Sam, Adrienne, two sisters; Lena Gosek, Santina Stanfel and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
