Angelo John "A.J." Cresta
Ankeny - Angelo John "A.J." Cresta, 27, died unexpectedly on October 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at Iles Westover Chapel with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
A.J. was born in Des Moines on November 22, 1991 to Angelo Michael Cresta and Kimberly Sue Scales Cresta. He attended Johnston schools where he played football and excelled in art. He graduated from Johnston High School in 2010, then continued his education in the Wind Turbine Program at Estherville.
A.J. worked as a chef at Embassy Suites Hotel. Later he loved living in St. Paul where he enjoyed cooking at a local restaurant. He spent his free time skate boarding and playing the guitar. He was a talented guitarist who could play music by ear.
A.J. had a passion for animals, especially his cat, Bo Jack and his Siberian Husky, Bo. He will be remembered as a loving, generous friend who was devoted to his family.
Those left to cherish A.J.'s memory include his mother, Kym (Stan) Cresta; father, Angelo (Maria) Cresta; siblings, Natalie (Jeremy) Hellickson, Giana Cresta, Tristan Cresta, Alexa Cresta (Del Stevens), Sara (Adam) Shaull, Stanley (Katie) Stout III, Abigail (Joseph) Williams and Matthew (Casey) Stout; grandparents, Judy (Dan) Slagle, Robert and Patricia Cresta, Stanley and Vicki Guse; loving aunts and uncles and their families including, aunt, Kristin Morris and her daughters, Kali (Zach) Jacobs and Marissa Morris; as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his "Gee Gee", Fern Pohlad; grandfather, Si Scales; grandmother, Carol Owens; and uncle, Tony Cresta.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences at IlesCares.com.
