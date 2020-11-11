Anita E. McGregor
West Des Moines - Anita E. McGregor, 74, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born August 12, 1946 in Cedar Rapids to Edwin and Leola (Henderson) Tornquist.
Anita was an avid reader and Hawkeyes fan. She will be remembered as a loving and outspoken woman who had a huge heart for animals.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Scott McGregor; children, Stasi (James) Mulherin and Stephen Storm II; grandchildren, Porsche, Gabriel and Christopher Mulherin and Stephen Storm III; brother, Bill (Elizabeth) Tornquist; half-siblings, Tommy (Natasha) Tornquist, Karen (Dave) Ladd and Michael Tornquist; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines. Hawkeye attire is encouraged along with masks and social distancing.
Memorials may be directed to the ARL.
