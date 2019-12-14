Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Anita J. Charron Obituary
Anita J. Charron

Ankeny - Anita Joy (Fletcher) Charron was born December 26, 1926 in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada to George Stanley and Eva May (Coleman) Fletcher. She married Alex Charron on February 12, 1946 and was primarily a homemaker. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Alleman, IA. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 92 in Madrid, Iowa.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Carol (Fred) Smith of Belmont, Ontario, Canada, Brian (Marilyn) of Polk City, IA, David (Michele) of Des Moines, IA, Roger (Karen) of Runnells, IA, Mark (Connie) of Urbandale, IA, Grant (Mike Case) of London, Ontario, Canada, Graham (Melinda) of New Virginia, IA; fifteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 Northwest 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ, 320 NE 141st Avenue, Alleman, Iowa and will be followed by cremation. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
