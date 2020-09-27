1/1
Anita Louise Cook
Anita Louise Cook

Des Moines - Anita Louise Cook, age 55, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Iles Westover Chapel. Private interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.

Anita was born September 7, 1965, to Tom and Dee Cook of Urbandale. She attended Ruby Van Meter School, Des Moines, in 1975 and played ball in the Miracle League of Ankeny. Anita was a Special Olympics medal winner both when she was young and when she was older. She loved being with her cat, Ebony, her friends and living in her Mosaic home in Des Moines.

Anita is survived by her parents, her brother Joe (Susan) Cook of Coralville, Iowa, nephew Ryan, niece Erin. Her sister Tammi (Curt) Schwaderer of Urbandale, Iowa, nephews Tommy, Michael and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Lee Cook, Jr.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League in her honor. She loved cats and dogs. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
