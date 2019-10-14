|
Ann C. Logan
Sturgeon Bay, WI - Ann C. Logan, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 in a Fond du Lac nursing home. She was born on April 2, 1950 in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Jean (Thurston) Holt. On Sept. 4, 1971 she married Dale W. Logan in Alexandria, MN.
Ann graduated from Morris High School in Minnesota and then attended South Dakota State University where she earned a BA in Art and a MA in Speech.
In addition to operating a decorating business with her husband in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ann worked as a high school teacher. She taught for several school districts during her career including Norwalk High School in Norwalk, IA, Lincoln High School in Des Moines, IA, and Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, IA. Ann loved teaching and was proud of her students and their accomplishments.
Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, and loved painting pumpkins in the fall. She also enjoyed travelling, particularly to Ireland and Disney.
Survivors include her husband, son Christopher Logan, daughter Tahna (James) Evers, all of Sturgeon Bay, WI; 3 grandsons, Gannon, Braden, and Landon Evers; sister Margaret (Alan) Lichty of Rochester, MN; brother Robert (Judy) Holt Jr. of Anoka, MN; brother-in-law Bill Salisbury of Roseville, MN; mother-in-law Dorothy Logan of Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet Salisbury, father-in-law Edgar Logan and her beloved furry friend Tully.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Sturgeon Bay with one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019