Ann Louise Higgins Wahlig
Clive - Ann Wahlig, 84, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, supported and surrounded by her loving family. She was a hell of a woman!
Ann was born on April 21, 1934 in Ottawa, IL to Emmett and Mercedes Higgins. She graduated from Ottawa Township High School and then earned her nursing degree from St. Ambrose Mercy School of Nursing in 1955 in Davenport, IA. In 1956, Ann married the love of her life, Jack G. Wahlig. Ann and Jack lived in Davenport and Dubuque until 1963 when they settled themselves and their growing family in West Des Moines. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Monsignor Ed Higgins. Left to cherish Ann's memory are her husband of 62 years, Jack; and their eight children: Patti Pokorney (Mark), Joe Wahlig (Laurie), Teri Wahlig (Mark Feldmann), Julie Wahlig, Mary Jones (Eric), Amy Rowland (Jon), Ann Funk (Jim), and Katie Wainwright (Jim). Ann also lives on in her 16 grandchildren and her 2 great-granddaughters. All of these people, imbued with her spirit, were Ann's pride and joy. "Jack, we've been blessed with the best family. Look at them, they all love each other!" Ann loved Jack and celebrating the ripples their love set in motion.
In fact, celebrating was Ann's love language. Rooted in a deep faith, her super power was making people feel welcome and special. She created birthday traditions like a singing wake up call and marching around the table (both directions). She made red cakes on Valentine's day and green cakes on St. Patrick's day and gave funny cards and little gifts. She even turned a dull stay at home spring break into a week of daily adventures with her ingenuity, her marketing skills, and her unmatched enthusiasm. She made life fun!
Ann also made people feel welcome in her presence. She talked to everyone - EVERYONE. A trip to the grocery store could land her five new friends. She loved connecting with people and then connecting those people with other people and then celebrating all these people. This light kept burning in Ann even as she aged. After ringing her door bell, you'd hear her shuffling toward the door (arms waving) shouting: "Oh….. I'm so glad you came over! I can't wait to see you! I hope you brought your kids and your dog!" Then she'd throw open the door and usher you in with a: "Come here and give me a big kisser!" The party began at her front door.
The sheer force of Ann's personality created so many precious moments and so much laughter and joy. What a legacy she leaves: say your prayers, celebrate joyfully and often, and go ahead and swear if you hit a bad golf shot!
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of Ann's favorite charities: ChildServe, Dowling Catholic High School, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Springs and Suncrest Hospice for their tender loving care of Ann.
"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." - Traditional Celtic Blessing
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019