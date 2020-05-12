|
Ann McGregor Wright
Des Moines - Ann McGregor Wright, 82, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at EveryStep Hospice, Kavanagh House from Cancer of the Peritoneum.
Born in Steven's Point, WI, on December 14, 1937, Ann grew up and lived in Wauwatosa, WI, until she went to Iowa State University. Ann devoted her life to her family and to volunteer work. Her past and present volunteer work included Iowa Methodist Medical Center, The Blood Center of Central Iowa-of which she donated many pints of blood, American Cancer Society, PTA, Boy Scouts of America, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Scottish Rite Park, and was a registered organ donor. She served as a Stephen's Minister through her church. Ann loved music, having been a choir member most of her life. Camping was her favorite thing to do and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Ann was thrilled when the Cubs won the World Series during her lifetime. Above all, her children and grandchildren were most important in her life along with her best friend, Arvid Bloomburg.
She is survived by her daughter Sally (Mark) Lovig of Brooklyn, IA, sons Andrew (Sally Evans) Vorbrich of Kalamazoo, MI, Peter (Mary Sue Martin) Vorbrich of Minneapolis, MN, and David (Lisa Hung) Vorbrich of Claygate, England, eleven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carolyn and Eugene Wright of Gatlinburg, TN, sisters Janet (Robert-deceased) Monroe of Oshkosh, WI, Carol (Richard-deceased) Koch of Dousman, WI, and Susan (Helmut Chuck-deceased) Muehlhauser of Kansas City, MO.
For years she courageously fought cancer of the peritoneum undergoing chemotherapy for numerous years. She credits the doctors at John Stoddard Cancer Center, the services of EveryStep Hospice, Westminster Presbyterian Church, her family and friends for their help, their prayers and their support. Together they extended her good quality of life these past years.
Visitation and services will be held at a later date when the family can allow for international travel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church or EveryStep Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 17, 2020