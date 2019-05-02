|
|
Ann Melton
Des Moines - Ann K. Melton, 79, passed away peacefully at home April 30, 2019 in Des Moines, IA with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at Iles Funeral Homes-Westover Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Light refreshments will follow the service.
Ann married Paul Melton in 1961, and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Cheri (husband, Joe DeGroat, and grandson, Jake); son, Scott (wife, Ann, and grandson, Pierce); four step grandchildren; her sister, Janice Hyler; and other relatives.
"Nani" as she is affectionately called, took great joy in the lives of her children, grandchildren, cats, family reunions and the many trips she and Paul took. Ann spent time with friends at the theater, shopping, lunches, former neighbors on Bel-Aire, walking club, and more. She will be missed.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care Initiatives and the caregivers who came to the house over the past year to provide care for Mom. Memorials can be made to Furry Friends Refuge, Care Initiatives or of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019