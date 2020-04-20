|
|
Ann Miller
West Des Moines - Ann Miller, 75, of West Des Moines died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center in Webster City is entrusted with the services. Ann Harlan Myers, daughter of James and Mildred (Berogan) Myers, was born November 7, 1944 in Webster City. She graduated from Webster City High School and Drake University. Ann was united in marriage on August 1, 1965 to Jimmie Lee Miller. The couple later divorced. Ann had worked at Wells Fargo Bank as an accountant. Ann loved to be outdoors. Whether walking or cycling, she enjoyed the trails including Raccoon River Valley, Clive Greenbelt and Neal Smith NWR. She also rode several RAGBRAI and GRABAAWR rides and cycled with the Des Moines and Marshalltown bike clubs. Ann was an avid reader and used the libraries extensively. She was active at Lutheran Church of Hope. Ann was quick to make new friends with people she met throughout her life and loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. She is survived by her sons, Kendall (Melissa) Miller of Newton and Scott (Chan) Miller of Clive; three grandsons, Matthew, Michael, and Marshall Miller; three granddaughters, Kimberlee, Sophie, and Margaret Miller; one great-grandson, Forest Miller; sister, Judy Myers of Cedar Falls; and aunt, Dorothy Myers. Ann is preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raccoon River Valley Trail (Dallas County Conservation Board) or to Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020