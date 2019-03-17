|
|
Ann Thomas Evans
- - Ann Thomas Evans 74 succumbed to brain disease at Northbrooke Nursing on March 3rd. 2019. Graduating Lambuth College in 1966 she taught special education in Jacksonville, Fl. where she met her husband of 49 years. Navy wife, best friend Mother and Grandmother she led an active life : Business owner ( A.F. Johnson Millwork Co.), skier, golfer, community leader, pilot, racing sailor, navigator, iceboater, scuba diver and yachtswoman. She leaves her husband, CDR. Henry J. Evans III USN (Ret.) , sons Bradley (Stacey) of Des Moines and Henry IV (Erin) of San Diego, two granddaughters and Sister Gene Jobe of Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist in Spring Creek , TN where she grew up.
Retiring on their yacht "Queen Ann's Revenge" they cruised extensively for 8 years. Queen Ann was always ready for a party and, per her wishes, a party celebrating her life will be held at the Key Family Farm 3081 Hwy 70 East from 1 to 4pm on March 30th Donations may be made for brain research to The Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019