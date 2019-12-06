|
Ann Webb
Ames - Ann Teresa Webb, 77 of Ames, IA passed away on November 29, 2019, at Mary Greeley Hospital. A Visitation will be held at Stevens Memorial Chapel Tuesday December 10th 2019 from 4:30pm - 8:30pm. A celebration of life service will be held in April, so distant friends and family can attend.
Ann was born At Mary Greeley Hospital January 18, 1942, in Ames, Iowa to Darrell Webb and Lorena (North) Webb.
Ann is survived by her sons, Brad Baetz and Abdul Benbah; Daughter Malika Moutiq, her two talented grandchildren Adam and Maha; her Brother Mike Webb, Sister-in-law Sherri Webb, her Nieces' Tanya and Tara Webb, and all the rest of the family and close friends, who called her MOM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019