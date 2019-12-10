Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
5613 SW 14th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
5613 SW 14th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sheets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Belle Sheets


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Belle Sheets Obituary
Anna Belle Sheets

Des Moines - Anna Belle Sheets, 86, passed away December 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born on December 22, 1932, at home in Adair County, Iowa to William and Addie Cornelia (Huff) Gronwold.

Anna Belle was the administrative assistant at her church for several years. She was a state basketball player and enjoyed coaching softball. Anna Belle loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Anna Belle is survived by her sons, Michael (Laura) Sheets and Jerry (Barbara) Sheets; three grandchildren; and a great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Sheets and her daughter, Marilyn Kay.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5613 SW 14th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13th at the church followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in loving memory of Anna Belle.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -