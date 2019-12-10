|
Anna Belle Sheets
Des Moines - Anna Belle Sheets, 86, passed away December 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born on December 22, 1932, at home in Adair County, Iowa to William and Addie Cornelia (Huff) Gronwold.
Anna Belle was the administrative assistant at her church for several years. She was a state basketball player and enjoyed coaching softball. Anna Belle loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Anna Belle is survived by her sons, Michael (Laura) Sheets and Jerry (Barbara) Sheets; three grandchildren; and a great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Sheets and her daughter, Marilyn Kay.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5613 SW 14th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13th at the church followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in loving memory of Anna Belle.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019