Anna Hay



Des Moines - Anna Mae Hay, 64, of Des Moines, IA died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home. She was born to Maxine and Rex Girdler on May 9, 1956. She is survived by her husband Ron Hay, son Wen Boatwright (Tina Boatwright), and Patrick Blackford (Jacqie Blackford), and daughter Tracy Boatwright. She has 6 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids.









