Anna Hoover-Niemeyer
Indianola - Anna Verlee Hoover-Niemeyer, 95, of Indianola passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Village in Indianola, IA. Burial will take place in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Joe) Vanderpool, Steve (Jerri) Hoover; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Harriet (Melvin) Hearold. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Gayle Hoover and Stanley Niemeyer; parents, Hendrix and Nina Morris; siblings, Hearold Morris, Ardena Kimerer, Edna Core and Marjorie Burchett.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Good Shepherd Fund at the Village in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.