Anna Jane Woods
Clive - Anna Jane Woods, 86, of Clive, IA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church where friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery in Booneville.
Survivors include her children, Trent (Veta) Woods, Julie (Joe) Morris, Martin Woods, Matt (Erin) Woods and Andrea Moore, 13 grandchildren, two brothers Joe and Richard Konzen, two sisters, Alice Tauke and Marie O'Neil.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019