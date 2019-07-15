Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Jane Woods


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Jane Woods Obituary
Anna Jane Woods

Clive - Anna Jane Woods, 86, of Clive, IA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church where friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery in Booneville.

Survivors include her children, Trent (Veta) Woods, Julie (Joe) Morris, Martin Woods, Matt (Erin) Woods and Andrea Moore, 13 grandchildren, two brothers Joe and Richard Konzen, two sisters, Alice Tauke and Marie O'Neil.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.