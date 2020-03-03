|
|
Anna Marie Blair
Indianola - Anna Marie Blair, 83, passed away February 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Indianola. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Anna Marie Blair was born in Lacona Iowa on October 13, 1936. She was raised on the farm and spent the majority of her life not far from her place of birth. She completed High School in Lacona and was married to Jack Vernon Blair in 1956. She had three sons: Mark, Greg, and Chris. Ann spent several years working at home taking care of her boys. As they grew older, she started working at the Lucas County Health Center as a records clerk.
Ann enjoyed antiques and collecting dolls, She spent the past few years at The Good Samaritan nursing home in Indianola. Ann really enjoyed doing puzzles with her friends and family. She was loved by all the nursing staff at the Good Samaritan and they always said that they appreciated her direct nature and the staff expressed that everyone will miss her there.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her son, Greg; and her brothers: Wayne, Lawrence, Fred, and Paul. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Chris; her brother, Herb; her cousin and best friend, Rosie; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020