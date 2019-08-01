|
Anna Marie (Brag) Deskin
Johnston - Anna Marie Deskin, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Anna Marie was born December 6, 1947, in Fargo, ND, to Albert and Irene (Bjornson) Brag. She married William Deskin on November 18, 1978, in Des Moines where they made their home and raised their two daughters.
Anna Marie worked as a Director of Music for Immanuel United Methodist Church for 30 years. She had taught elementary, math, and computer sciences in the Des Moines Public Schools for 41 years. Anna Marie will be remembered for her love of her grandsons, gift of music, crafts, and her love of people.
Anna Marie is survived by her husband, Pastor Bill Deskin, two daughters, Dianna Deskin of Johnston and Bethany (Ryan) Schmitt of West Des Moines; three grandsons, Bennett, Jude, and Everett Schmitt; two brothers, Albert (Sue) Brag of New Brighton, MN and David (Kathy) Brag of Finley, ND; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Immanuel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immanuel United Methodist Church Music Department in Des Moines or Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019