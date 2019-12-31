|
|
Anna Marie Mayer
Indianola - Anna Marie Mayer, 86, peacefully passed away December 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Anna was born on March 21, 1933 to Cornelius and Bessie (Kissel) Sullivan.
Anna grew up on the south side of Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. She was married to her junior-high-school sweetheart, Jack Mayer for 69 years. She and Jack were fortunate to have traveled extensively around the US and abroad, on their own and with The Friendship Force of Greater Des Moines. Countries visited included China, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Austria and Germany. They also traveled to Hawaii and Alaska. They enjoyed camping with their children and grandchildren. Anna was a Cub Scout and a Campfire leader. Anna loved her job working for the Warren County Extension Service and all the 4-H kids.
Anna is survived by her Husband, Jack Lyle Mayer; children, James Michael Mayer, Connie (Glenn Eric) Hockett, and John Lyle (Cathy) Mayer; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Margaret Burget, Patricia Cateron and Nancy Baker and one brother, Cornelius (Jim) Sullivan.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church, 307 West Ashland Ave, Indianola. The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Camp Sunnyside, , or the Indianola Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020